Matteson man fatally shot on Halloween night in Chicago Heights

The Brief Andre Thomas, 57, of Matteson, was fatally shot in Chicago Heights on Halloween night. Police responded to the 400 block of West 14th Street around 9:24 p.m. and found Thomas with gunshot wounds. Chicago Heights police are asking nearby residents and businesses to check surveillance video from the time of the shooting.



A Matteson man was fatally shot in Chicago Heights on Halloween night, and police are asking people nearby to check their surveillance video.

Andre Thomas killed in Chicago suburb

What we know:

Chicago Heights police said officers responded to the 400 block of West 14th Street around 9:24 p.m. Oct. 31 after receiving a gunshot detection alert. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The Chicago Heights Fire Department took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office identified him as 57-year-old Andre Thomas.

‘Reportedly assassinated’

What they're saying:

Chicago Alderman David Moore said in a statement that Thomas was the CEO and executive director of Integrity & Fidelity, a community violence intervention agency. Moore said Thomas was "reportedly assassinated" at his office in Chicago Heights.

Chicago Ald. David Moore on the left with Andre Thomas on the right. | Photo via Ald. Moore's Facebook page.

"This is an unimaginable loss, not only for his family, friends, and colleagues, but also for the countless individuals and communities whose lives he touched through his leadership, commitment, and service.

"My heart is heavy as I struggle to process this senseless act of violence. Please keep Andre’s family, loved ones, staff, and the entire Integrity & Fidelity family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

"May God provide them with strength, comfort, and peace in the days ahead. Andre’s life, work, and impact on the community will not be forgotten."

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or identified a suspect.

What's next:

Chicago Heights police requested help from Illinois State Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Police are asking residents and business owners to check surveillance video recorded between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. Anyone with information can contact the Chicago Heights Detective Division at 708-756-6400.