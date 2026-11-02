Aurora gang member faces gun, drug charges after Montgomery search, police say

The Brief Aurora police said they recovered seven guns and suspected drugs while serving a search warrant in Montgomery on Oct. 27. Julio C. Chairez, 33, was arrested and remains in custody. Police said additional charges are pending after tests indicated heroin and fentanyl in a powder found inside the home.



A search of a southwest suburban home led to an arrest and the recovery of suspected drugs and seven guns, according to police.

Gun, drug bust in Chicago suburb

What we know:

Aurora police said investigators served a narcotics search warrant around 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at a home in the 100 block of Hillstone Road in Montgomery. The search was part of an ongoing investigation involving Julio C. Chairez, 33, of Aurora, whom police described as an active gang member.

Julio C. Chairez | APD

Investigators recovered 128 grams of suspected cocaine, 585 grams of suspected marijuana and 251 grams of brownish powder that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, police said. They also found digital scales, drug packaging materials, ammunition and about $1,214.

The seven firearms included a handgun with a defaced serial number and a shotgun with a sawed-off barrel, according to police.

Evidence seized from Montgomery home | APD

Chairez was charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Police said additional charges against Chairez are pending.

What they're saying:

"This investigation highlights the work our Special Operations Group and partnering agencies are doing to address illegal drug activity and firearms in our communities," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement.

"Recovering these weapons and suspected narcotics, including substances that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, is an important step in reducing the risks associated with their illegal distribution."

What's next:

Police said Chairez remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail. He is due back in court Nov. 6.

A second person, Keena L. Walker, 33, of Aurora, was arrested and charged with child endangerment. Police said Walker was issued a notice to appear.