IHSA Football Playoffs 2026: Final scores and results from Oct. 30
Here are the scores and results from the IHSA playoffs as the postseason games continue on Oct. 30.
IHSA Playoffs: Scores and Results from Oct. 30
Class 8A
First Round
Barrington 24, Sandburg 17
Bolingbrook 38, Lockport 14
Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Marist 21
Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Conant 7
Huntley 48, Oswego East 17
Lane 33, South Elgin 14
Lincoln-Way East 31, Oak Park-River Forest 7
Loyola 41, Minooka 0
Lyons 55, Perspectives/Leadership 14
Naperville North 38, Fremd 31
New Trier 21, Glenbrook South 6
Oswego 27, Naperville Central 6
St. Ignatius College Prep 55, West Aurora 7
York 42, Downers Grove South 14
Class 7A
First Round
Batavia 39, Lincoln-Way Central 10
Downers Grove North 49, West Chicago 14
East St. Louis 69, Reavis 0
Glenbard North 35, Jacobs 13
Guilford 40, Zion-Benton 20
Hersey 49, Yorkville 7
Kenwood 46, Glenbard East 9
Lincoln-Way West 21, Plainfield North 7
Prospect 56, DePaul College Prep 22
St. Patrick 49, Westinghouse College Prep 13
St. Rita 36, Buffalo Grove 10
Class 6A
First Round
Central 27, Lake Zurich 13
Fenwick 38, Highland Park 20
Harlem 21, St. Charles East 14
Hononegah 32, Willowbrook 3
Notre Dame 43, Grant 16
Pekin (IL) 50, Thornton 6
Quincy 88, Goode STEM Academy 84
Riverside-Brookfield 56, Thornwood 28
Simeon 28, Oak Lawn 19
Wheaton North 35, Rolling Meadows 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 38, Joliet Catholic 7
Class 5A
First Round
Antioch 48, Glenbard South 13
Belvidere North 42, Wheaton Academy 36
Cary-Grove 45, Hinsdale South 13
LaSalle-Peru 40, Agricultural Science 12
Mahomet-Seymour 57, Marion 19
Morton 45, Lemont 14
St. Francis 48, Kaneland 12
Sycamore 42, Belvidere 20
Triad 24, Washington 7
Wauconda 42, Lakes 14
Class 4A
First Round
Centralia 49, Civic Memorial 13
Coal City 35, Leo 8
Metamora 21, Breese Central 20
Morris 70, Tinley Park 0
Mt. Zion 35, MacArthur 29
Rochester 49, Waterloo 7
Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Jersey 13
Sterling 35, Marmion Academy 21
Class 3A
First Round
Chicago Hope Academy 36, Bishop McNamara 13
IC Catholic 42, Genoa-Kingston 0
Johnsburg 27, Marian Central Catholic 0
Class 2A
First Round
Aurora Christian 42, Winnebago 14
El Paso-Gridley 56, Stillman Valley 9
Johnston City 38, Carlinville 13
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Oregon 18
Newton 28, Chester 22
Wilmington 56, Farmington 26
Class 1A
First Round
Dwight 40, Annawan-Wethersfield 20
Illinois High School Football: Scores and results
Alden-Hebron 21, Milford 12
Manteno 41, St. Bede 14
West Carroll 43, Hiawatha 12
West Central Coop 44, Bushnell-Prairie City 6
The Source: Scores and results are from the Associated Press.