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IHSA Football Playoffs 2026: Final scores and results from Oct. 30

By Associated Press
Associated Press
High School Sports
Published October 31, 2026 11:36 AM CDT
Published October 31, 2026 11:36 AM CDT
Why Jeffery Simmons was meant to be on the Bears & how he'll raise the standard | Bears Blitz
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The Brief

    • Football playoffs continue statewide in Illinois.
    • Here are the scores and results from the IHSA playoffs.
    • The postseason games continued on Oct. 30.

Here are the scores and results from the IHSA playoffs as the postseason games continue on Oct. 30.

IHSA Playoffs: Scores and Results from Oct. 30

Class 8A

First Round

Barrington 24, Sandburg 17

Bolingbrook 38, Lockport 14

Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Marist 21

Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Conant 7

Huntley 48, Oswego East 17

Lane 33, South Elgin 14

Lincoln-Way East 31, Oak Park-River Forest 7

Loyola 41, Minooka 0

Lyons 55, Perspectives/Leadership 14

Naperville North 38, Fremd 31

New Trier 21, Glenbrook South 6

Oswego 27, Naperville Central 6

St. Ignatius College Prep 55, West Aurora 7

York 42, Downers Grove South 14

Class 7A

First Round

Batavia 39, Lincoln-Way Central 10

Downers Grove North 49, West Chicago 14

East St. Louis 69, Reavis 0

Glenbard North 35, Jacobs 13

Guilford 40, Zion-Benton 20

Hersey 49, Yorkville 7

Kenwood 46, Glenbard East 9

Lincoln-Way West 21, Plainfield North 7

Prospect 56, DePaul College Prep 22

St. Patrick 49, Westinghouse College Prep 13

St. Rita 36, Buffalo Grove 10

Class 6A

First Round

Central 27, Lake Zurich 13

Fenwick 38, Highland Park 20

Harlem 21, St. Charles East 14

Hononegah 32, Willowbrook 3

Notre Dame 43, Grant 16

Pekin (IL) 50, Thornton 6

Quincy 88, Goode STEM Academy 84

Riverside-Brookfield 56, Thornwood 28

Simeon 28, Oak Lawn 19

Wheaton North 35, Rolling Meadows 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 38, Joliet Catholic 7

Class 5A

First Round

Antioch 48, Glenbard South 13

Belvidere North 42, Wheaton Academy 36

Cary-Grove 45, Hinsdale South 13

LaSalle-Peru 40, Agricultural Science 12

Mahomet-Seymour 57, Marion 19

Morton 45, Lemont 14

St. Francis 48, Kaneland 12

Sycamore 42, Belvidere 20

Triad 24, Washington 7

Wauconda 42, Lakes 14

Class 4A

First Round

Centralia 49, Civic Memorial 13

Coal City 35, Leo 8

Metamora 21, Breese Central 20

Morris 70, Tinley Park 0

Mt. Zion 35, MacArthur 29

Rochester 49, Waterloo 7

Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Jersey 13

Sterling 35, Marmion Academy 21

Class 3A

First Round

Chicago Hope Academy 36, Bishop McNamara 13

IC Catholic 42, Genoa-Kingston 0

Johnsburg 27, Marian Central Catholic 0

Class 2A

First Round

Aurora Christian 42, Winnebago 14

El Paso-Gridley 56, Stillman Valley 9

Johnston City 38, Carlinville 13

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Oregon 18

Newton 28, Chester 22

Wilmington 56, Farmington 26

Class 1A

First Round

Dwight 40, Annawan-Wethersfield 20

Illinois High School Football: Scores and results

Alden-Hebron 21, Milford 12

Manteno 41, St. Bede 14

West Carroll 43, Hiawatha 12

West Central Coop 44, Bushnell-Prairie City 6

The Source: Scores and results are from the Associated Press.

High School Sports