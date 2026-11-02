Chicago man accused in 3 killings faces new jail drug charge

The Brief Anthony Nunnally, 21, was indicted on a felony charge after jail staff found papers that tested positive for a synthetic cannabinoid and buprenorphine. He is accused of killing three people in separate shootings: 19-year-old Sierra Evans in 2024, 17-year-old Gabriella Arellano in 2025 and 17-year-old Travon Freeman in 2025. Nunnally has been in Cook County Jail since October 2025.



A new felony charge adds to the cases facing a Chicago man held in Cook County Jail, where he awaits trial in three separate murder cases.

What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said correctional staff saw 21-year-old Anthony Nunnally repeatedly reaching into his pants on May 18. Staff searched him and found two small, saturated squares of paper wrapped in a larger piece of paper inside the crotch of his long underwear.

Anthony Nunnally and the drug-soaked paper, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The Illinois State Police lab found that the pieces tested positive for a synthetic cannabinoid and buprenorphine, the sheriff’s office said. A Cook County grand jury indicted Nunnally on Oct. 9 on a charge of bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution.

Nunnally has been held at Cook County Jail since October 2025 on separate aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery charges. He has also been charged in three killings.

The murder cases

Prosecutors accuse Nunnally of killing 19-year-old Sierra Evans in September 2024. Evans was found shot to death in an alley near 95th Street and South Avenue N. Prosecutors say she and Nunnally had been dating for about a month. They also allege that a woman who later dated Nunnally told investigators he had admitted killing Evans and threatened to kill her the same way.

Sierra Evans | Legal Help Firm

Nunnally is also accused of killing 17-year-old Gabriella Arellano in October 2025. She was found shot in a vacant lot near 110th Street and South Mackinaw. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Nunnally and another person in the area before the shooting. They also allege that Nunnally later told a cooperating jail inmate he killed Arellano because he thought she was going to betray him.

In a third case, authorities accuse Nunnally of fatally shooting 17-year-old Travon Freeman on Sept. 29, 2025. Chicago police said Freeman was outside in the 8300 block of South Baker Avenue when two people approached and fired shots. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

Nunnally is due back in court Dec. 21, according to the sheriff's office.