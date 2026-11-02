Where is my polling place? Chicago-area county breakdown

The Brief Voters across the greater Chicago area can look up their polling places online for the Nov. 3, 2026, election. County election websites offer tools to find polling locations, check registration and view sample ballots. The guide includes official links for Chicago and nine surrounding counties.



With Election Day approaching on Nov. 3, voters across the greater Chicago area can check their polling places online before heading to cast their ballots.

The location where you vote depends on where you live, and election officials in Chicago and surrounding counties offer online tools to help residents find their assigned Election Day polling places.

Voters can use their local election authority’s website to look up polling locations, with some counties also offering information about early voting sites, voter registration status and sample ballots. The information required varies by county, with some lookup tools asking for a voter’s name and address, while others may require a birthdate or additional identifying information.

Illinois polling places

What you can do:

Here is a quick overview of how voters can find where to vote based on where they live.

City of Chicago

Voters can look up their Election Day polling place on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners website.

They will need to enter their full name and address to find their polling place. It’s also possible to verify if they’re registered to vote and view a sample ballot.

Outside of voting at your designated precinct, registered Chicagoans can cast their ballot at one of 51 voting centers that are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. A full list of those voting centers and their addresses can be found here.

Suburban Cook County

Voters can look up their Election Day polling place on the Cook County Clerk’s Office website.

They will need to enter their full address and last name to see their polling place.

They can also look up their early voting site, their registration status and who their elected officials are.

DuPage County

Voters can look up their Election Day polling place on the DuPage County Clerk’s Office website.

They can either look up their polling place with their name and the last four digits of their social security number or driver’s license number, or they can look up by their address.

They can also look up a sample ballot with their address.

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Kane County

Voters can look up their polling place by searching their name and address on the Kane County Clerk’s Office website.

The clerk’s office also published a full list of polling places on its website.

Kendall County

Voters can look up their polling place on the Kendall County Clerk’s Office website.

They will need to use their name and birthdate to see their polling place. Voters can also look up a sample ballot and their voting history.

McHenry County

The McHenry County Clerk's Office has a list of early voting locations and a polling place locator that is determined by your home address.

Will County

Voters can look up their polling place on the Will County Clerk’s Office website.

They will need to input their name, birthday, and house number to look up their polling place.

Voters can also apply for a mail-in ballot and view a sample ballot for the upcoming election.

DeKalb County

Voters can look up a list of Election Day polling places on the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office website.

Grundy County

Voters can look up a list of Election Day polling places on the Grundy County Clerk’s Office website.

Kankakee County

Voters can look up a list of Election Day polling places on the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office website.