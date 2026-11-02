At least 30 cats rescued from fire at Lombard animal shelter

The Brief Firefighters responded Sunday to a fire at Cat Guardians in Lombard. At least 30 cats were rescued, and officials believe most of the cats have been accounted for. No additional information was available.



Firefighters rescued dozens of cats after a fire broke out at a west suburban animal shelter over the weekend.

Lombard Cat Guardians fire

What we know:

The Lombard Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Cat Guardians, in the 900 block of East St. Charles Road, on Sunday night.

The fire was brought under control, the Village of Lombard said.

Firefighters rescued at least 30 cats from the building. Fire officials believe most of the cats have been accounted for, though the total number has not been confirmed.

The Lombard Police Department was helping with traffic control. The village asked people to avoid the area while emergency personnel continued working.

What we don't know:

The village did not provide information about the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to the building. It said no additional information was available.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been started to help Cat Guardians recover.