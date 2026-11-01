Woman killed in Oak Park shooting

The Brief A woman was shot and killed after an apparent argument on Nov. 1 in Oak Park. Ring camera footage of the incident showed a man shooting the woman multiple times. Investigators recovered about 29 shell casings from the scene.



Oak Park Police say a woman was shot and killed after an apparent argument early in the morning on Nov. 1 on Lyman Avenue.

Oak Park shooting

What we know:

At 12:29 a.m. Nov. 1 on the 1100 block of Lyman Avenue, Oak Park Police responded to a report of a person shot, according to a Village of Oak Park statement. Officers found an unidentified woman with multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures until the Oak Park Fire Department arrived.

The woman was then taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

A preliminary review of Ring camera footage showed what appeared to be an argument between a man and a woman before the man pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds. Several seconds later, the man fired more rounds as the woman screamed for help.

Investigators recovered about 29 shell casings from the scene, according to officials.

What we don't know:

At this time, investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but the identity of the shooter was not revealed by officials. The identity of the woman has not been revealed either.

The incident currently remains under investigation by police.