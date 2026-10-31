Chicago man charged with hijacking at car wash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with hijacking and attempted hijacking after he allegedly stole a woman's car from a Bucktown neighborhood car wash on Oct. 29.
Timothy Lee, 39, also faces charges of unlawful vehicular invasion and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.
Hijacking incidents
The backstory:
According to the Chicago Police Department, Lee attempted to hijack a vehicle in the 2300 block of North Lister Avenue on Oct. 29.
At the time, according to scanner audio, police described the incident as an unsuccessful child kidnapping attempt.
A short time later, police allege that Lee traveled to the $5 Fullerton Express Car Wash, where he hijacked a vehicle.
Video previously obtained by Fox Chicago showed a man abandoning a white box van at the car wash.
The same video shows a woman vacuuming her white SUV when a man gets into the driver's seat and pulls off.
What they're saying:
Police arrested Lee at 3:27 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Per police documents, he had parked the stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of North Bosworth Avenue and was asleep in the driver's seat.
As officers approached, he woke up, turned on the vehicle and attempted to put it in drive.
A police officer put his foot on the break and turned the vehicle off.
According to the arrest report, Lee was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox 32 reporting. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.