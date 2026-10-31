Chicago man charged with hijacking at car wash

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The Brief A Chicago man has been charged with hijacking after he allegedly took a woman's car from a Bucktown neighborhood car wash on Oct. 29. Timothy Lee, 39, was arrested in the 2300 block of North Bosworth Avenue after a brief struggle. He's also charged with attempted carjacking after he allegedly tried to take an occupied car in the 2300 block of N. Lister Avenue. At the time of the incident, according to scanner audio, police described it as an unsuccessful child kidnapping attempt.



A Chicago man has been charged with hijacking and attempted hijacking after he allegedly stole a woman's car from a Bucktown neighborhood car wash on Oct. 29.

Timothy Lee, 39, also faces charges of unlawful vehicular invasion and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.

Hijacking incidents

The backstory:

According to the Chicago Police Department, Lee attempted to hijack a vehicle in the 2300 block of North Lister Avenue on Oct. 29.

At the time, according to scanner audio, police described the incident as an unsuccessful child kidnapping attempt.

A short time later, police allege that Lee traveled to the $5 Fullerton Express Car Wash, where he hijacked a vehicle.

Video previously obtained by Fox Chicago showed a man abandoning a white box van at the car wash.

The same video shows a woman vacuuming her white SUV when a man gets into the driver's seat and pulls off.

What they're saying:

Police arrested Lee at 3:27 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Per police documents, he had parked the stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of North Bosworth Avenue and was asleep in the driver's seat.

As officers approached, he woke up, turned on the vehicle and attempted to put it in drive.

A police officer put his foot on the break and turned the vehicle off.

According to the arrest report, Lee was taken into custody after a brief struggle.