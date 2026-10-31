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15-year-old critically injured in double shooting on Chicago's South Side

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 31, 2026 8:50 AM CDT
Published October 31, 2026 8:50 AM CDT
article

Police investigate an early morning shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. (FOX 32 Chicago)

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were injured in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
    • Police said the boy was shot in the stomach and the man was shot in the head.
    • Both victims are in critical condition at area hospitals.

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a double shooting on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning. 

Double shooting in Bronzeville 

What we know:

Chicago police dispatchers received a call around 12:20 a.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of East 50th Place on Saturday, Oct. 31. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims, a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy. 

The boy was shot in the stomach, while the 19-year-old was shot in the head. Both were taken to separate hospitals and are in critical condition. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released any other details, including what led up to the shooting or suspect information.  

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, dial 911 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com

The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. This story was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. 

Crime and Public SafetyBronzeville