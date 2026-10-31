15-year-old critically injured in double shooting on Chicago's South Side

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The Brief A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were injured in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said the boy was shot in the stomach and the man was shot in the head. Both victims are in critical condition at area hospitals.



A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a double shooting on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning.

Double shooting in Bronzeville

What we know:

Chicago police dispatchers received a call around 12:20 a.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of East 50th Place on Saturday, Oct. 31. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims, a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

The boy was shot in the stomach, while the 19-year-old was shot in the head. Both were taken to separate hospitals and are in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any other details, including what led up to the shooting or suspect information.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, dial 911 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com .