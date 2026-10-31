15-year-old critically injured in double shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a double shooting on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning.
Double shooting in Bronzeville
What we know:
Chicago police dispatchers received a call around 12:20 a.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of East 50th Place on Saturday, Oct. 31. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims, a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.
The boy was shot in the stomach, while the 19-year-old was shot in the head. Both were taken to separate hospitals and are in critical condition.
Area One detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any other details, including what led up to the shooting or suspect information.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, dial 911 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.
The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. This story was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.