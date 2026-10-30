What's the most popular Halloween candy in Illinois?

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The Brief According to data compiled by candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in Illinois is Sour Patch Kids. Kit Kat came in second, and Starburst was third. The most popular Halloween candy in America is M&M's.



You can't celebrate Halloween without candy.

And the U.S. buys a lot of it.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on pace to spend about $4.1 billion on candy this year.

So, what's the most popular sweet treat in Illinois?

What's the best-selling Halloween candy in Illinois?

Local perspective:

According to data compiled by candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in Illinois is Sour Patch Kids.

Kit Kat came in second place, while Starburst earned the third spot.

Big picture view:

The most popular Halloween candy in America this year is M&M's, per candystore.com.

Sour Patch Kids are the second most popular nationally, and Illinois is one of ten states where the gummy treat held the No. 1 spot this year.

Across the Midwest, Hot Tamales, M&M's and Sour Patch Kids hold the top spots.