Former FBI Chicago chief sues over 'forced' resignation tied to Broadview Six case

The Brief Douglas DePodesta, the former head of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office, filed a federal lawsuit Monday. He alleges U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros falsely accused him of undermining the Broadview Six prosecution. DePodesta is seeking reinstatement, back pay and damages.



The former head of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office says he was forced to resign after federal officials blamed him for the collapse of the Broadview Six case.

Former FBI leader sues

What we know:

Douglas DePodesta filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Chicago against U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros, FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Todd Blanche, the FBI and the Justice Department.

Douglas DePodesta

The complaint alleges Boutros told officials that DePodesta sabotaged the case and improperly worked with his sister-in-law, Nancy DePodesta, who represented one of the Broadview Six defendants, to undermine the prosecution. DePodesta denies those claims and says the allegations led FBI leaders to pressure him to resign earlier this year.

The Broadview Six case involved six people charged after a protest outside the Broadview immigration facility in September 2025. The lawsuit says prosecutors dismissed the charges because of misconduct by prosecutors, including Boutros.

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DePodesta brings claims including defamation and violations of his constitutional rights and federal employment protections. He is asking the court to order his reinstatement and award back pay and damages.