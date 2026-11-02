Woman fatally shot at Hammond Walmart; suspect in custody

The Brief A woman in her mid-20s died after being shot at Walmart North in Hammond on Monday. Police say the shooting followed an altercation between the woman, a store employee, and a male suspect. The suspect is in custody, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A Monday morning shooting at a Walmart in northwest Indiana left a woman dead and a suspect in custody.

Hammond Walmart shooting

What we know:

Hammond police said officers responded to Walmart North around 9:09 a.m. after an off-duty Hammond officer working store security reported a shooting.

According to police, a male suspect was speaking with a female employee when the encounter turned physical. Police said the suspect then reportedly got a gun and shot the employee multiple times.

The woman, who was in her mid-20s, died from her injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

What's next:

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Walmart North will remain closed for the rest of Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they will release additional information as it becomes available.

What they're saying:

"The Hammond Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers," Hammond PD said in a statement.

Walmart also issued a statement: "We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Hammond, IN store. We’re working closely with authorities as they continue investigating."