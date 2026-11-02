Chicago week starts mild, with rain chances later on Election Day

The Brief Chicago will see mostly cloudy skies and above-normal temperatures through Saturday. Tuesday should be blustery, but showers are now more likely late in the day or at night. A stronger cold front could bring a few showers Sunday, followed by cooler weather early next week.



Every day this week will be mostly cloudy and warmer than normal. Now let’s get down to some specifics.

Chicago forecast

Today there is a chance for some sprinkles or drizzle, but many areas will stay perfectly dry. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Tonight will be unseasonably mild with low temperatures not far from 60°.

What's next:

Winds will be increasing, leading to a blustery day Tuesday. In terms of rain for Election Day, it now appears much more likely that showers will hold off until late in the afternoon or even more likely at night. What had appeared a few days ago to be much more of a washout is not the case now.

High temperatures tomorrow with the gusty wind will make it into the lower 70s. Tomorrow night will be breezy and mild with lows not far from 60°.

On Wednesday showers are likely especially early in the day with high temperatures in the upper 60s. The chance of rain is not zero but it’s headed in that direction for Thursday as cooler air moves into the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

On Friday and Saturday it will be mostly cloudy, but it looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 50s, which will still be several degrees warmer than normal.

It does appear as though a stronger cold front will arrive on Sunday, which could produce a couple of showers, followed by a downturn in temperatures early next week.