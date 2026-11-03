Illinois Election Day 2026: How to vote

The Brief Illinois polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3, and voters can cast ballots early, by mail or in person on Election Day. Residents can check their polling place, registration status and early voting options through the Illinois State Board of Elections, while eligible voters may also register or update their information at designated locations. Most voters do not need to show ID, but some first-time voters and people registering on Election Day may need identification.



Illinois voters will head to the polls today to cast ballots in races for local, state and federal offices.

Voters can choose to vote early, by mail or in person on Election Day, but deadlines and options vary depending on how they plan to vote.

Here's what to know about polling hours, registration requirements and how to find your polling place before heading to the polls.

When and where can you vote?

What to know:

Polls across Illinois will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. can stay in line and cast their ballots after the polls officially close.

To find your assigned polling place, voters can use the Illinois State Board of Elections’ polling place lookup tool. Voters should confirm their location before Election Day because polling places can differ from early voting sites.

What are the ways to vote?

How to vote:

Illinois residents can vote in person on Election Day, vote early or cast a ballot by mail. Early voting locations and hours vary by county and election authority, so voters should check the state’s early voting information for available options.

Registered voters can also request a mail-in ballot through their local election authority. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Thursday, Oct. 29. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted, and voters should follow the instructions provided with their ballot.

What if you are not registered to vote?

Eligible Illinois residents can register to vote or update their registration in person at designated locations during early voting and on Election Day. Same-day registration is not available at every polling place, so voters should confirm which locations offer the service through their local election authority.

Voters registering in person generally need two forms of identification, including documentation showing their current address. More information about registration requirements is available through the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Do you need an ID to vote?

Requirements:

Most Illinois voters do not need to show identification when voting in person. However, some first-time voters who registered by mail without providing the required identification information may need to show documentation. Identification may also be required for same-day registration or if questions arise about a voter's eligibility.

What should voters do before heading to the polls?

What you can do:

Voters should check their registration status, confirm their polling place and review the candidates and ballot questions before Election Day. The state’s official election website offers voter resources, registration information and links to help residents prepare to cast their ballots.