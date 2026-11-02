Shedd Aquarium reveals new findings in deaths of 2 rescued belugas

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The Brief Shedd Aquarium released new necropsy findings Monday involving Osiris and Caspian, two rescued beluga whales that died following their transfer from Canada. Examinations revealed depleted fat reserves, muscle loss and organ abnormalities consistent with longstanding nutritional deficiencies and illness. The aquarium says its six surviving rescued belugas are making encouraging progress, eating full diets and receiving around-the-clock care.



Shedd Aquarium has released new findings about the deaths of two beluga whales rescued from Canada over the summer, revealing longstanding nutritional deficiencies and serious health complications that left them vulnerable to illness.

The findings, released Monday, concern Osiris and Caspian, two of the four rescued belugas that have died since arriving at the Chicago aquarium.

Necropsies reveal serious health complications

What we know:

According to Shedd Aquarium, necropsy reports found that both Osiris and Caspian suffered from depleted fat reserves and abnormalities affecting multiple internal organs.

The findings were consistent with long-term nutritional and caloric deficiencies that weakened the whales and made it more difficult for them to recover from illness.

Osiris, a 26-year-old female who died Sept. 21, had previously been diagnosed with chronic liver disease.

Additional examinations revealed that her natural fat reserves were almost entirely depleted, with abnormalities affecting her liver and adrenal glands.

Veterinary experts also identified changes suggesting reduced heart function may have affected blood circulation to her internal organs.

Caspian, a 27-year-old female who died Oct. 7, showed similar signs of longstanding health problems, including muscle loss, chronic intestinal inflammation and abnormalities affecting her liver and adrenal glands.

Experts also found acute inflammation and damage in part of Caspian's small intestine.

Shedd said the findings, combined with metabolic abnormalities detected before Caspian's death, may have contributed to her decline.

The aquarium emphasized that neither necropsy established a single, definitive cause of death.

Whales had underlying health issues before rescue

The backstory:

Osiris and Caspian were among 10 beluga whales transferred to Shedd Aquarium from Marineland in Canada during a rescue operation this summer.

The aquarium said the whales arrived with complex medical histories, including conditions that could not be fully identified before their transfer.

Osiris had a history of inconsistent eating, which her previous caretakers shared with Shedd ahead of the rescue.

That information helped the aquarium develop nutritional support plans, but additional examinations revealed more extensive health problems than initially understood.

Two other rescued belugas, Peekachu and Rain, also died following their transfers to Shedd.

Earlier necropsy reports found that both whales had suffered from longstanding gastrointestinal inflammation that began before their rescue.

Six surviving belugas show encouraging progress

What's next:

Despite the losses, Shedd Aquarium said the six surviving rescued belugas are making encouraging progress.

Acadia, Lillooet, Sierra, Secord, Gimli and Yukon are consistently eating their full daily diets and becoming more comfortable with their surroundings.

The whales are also spending more time together, participating in enrichment activities and developing relationships with their caretakers.

Veterinary teams continue monitoring the whales around the clock, tracking their nutrition, hydration, behavior and overall health.

Shedd said the findings from the necropsies will help inform ongoing treatment and care for the remaining whales.

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