Chicago man charged after stolen gun found during South Side eviction

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The Brief A Chicago man faces a felony gun charge after deputies discovered a stolen firearm during a court-ordered eviction. Deputies found the loaded gun at the foot of Marecko Green's bed in a South Side studio apartment on Oct. 27. Green was ordered into Cook County Jail custody on Oct. 28 following his first court appearance.



A 42-year-old Chicago man is facing a felony gun charge after Cook County sheriff's deputies discovered a stolen firearm at the foot of his bed while enforcing a court-ordered eviction on the South Side.

Marecko Green was arrested Oct. 27 after deputies found the loaded weapon inside a studio apartment in the 6200 block of South Dorchester Avenue, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies discover stolen gun during eviction

What we know:

At approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Police Evictions Unit arrived at the apartment to enforce a court-ordered eviction.

Deputies found Green, who was named in the eviction order, lying in bed with a loaded firearm at the foot of the bed.

Authorities determined that Green did not have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card and that the gun had been reported stolen in Chicago.

Green was taken into custody.

Prior arrests, citations

Dig deeper:

Chicago police records show Green has a history of arrests and citations dating back to 2016, including domestic battery, assault, battery and driving under the influence. His most recent listed offense was driving on a revoked license on Oct. 21, just six days before his arrest on the felony gun charge.

Man faces felony firearm charge

What's next:

Following an additional investigation by the Sheriff's Police Gun Investigations Team, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender against Green.

Green appeared in court Oct. 28, where he was ordered into Cook County Jail custody.