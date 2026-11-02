Chicago woman accused of DUI tried to kiss Indiana state trooper during arrest: police

The Brief A Chicago woman allegedly drove drunk for 36 miles in the wrong direction on I-65 in Indiana, police said. Police said Meisha Thomas, 42, was swerving, driving well below the speed limit and showed multiple signs of impairment. Thomas allegedly tried to kiss the trooper during her arrest and now faces four charges, including a felony.



A Chicago woman allegedly drove drunk for miles in the wrong direction on Interstate 65 in Indiana before trying to kiss the trooper who arrested her, authorities said.

Chicago driver arrested after calling 911 on herself

The backstory:

Indiana State Police said dispatchers received a 911 call at about 1:36 a.m. Sunday from a woman later identified as 42-year-old Meisha Thomas of Chicago.

Pictured is Meisha Thomas, 42. (Indiana State Police )

Thomas sounded "highly intoxicated" and provided "erratic information" to dispatchers, according to state police.

Dispatchers tracked Thomas as she traveled south on I-65 near the Lowell exit in Lake County.

A trooper responded and located a vehicle matching Thomas' after it entered Jasper County. Police said the vehicle was traveling between 30 and 50 mph in a 70 mph zone and swerving across lanes.

Authorities said the vehicle was also impeding traffic and forcing other motorists to brake and take evasive action.

Thomas initially failed to stop for the trooper's emergency lights and siren before eventually stopping in the left lane of the interstate, police said.

The trooper reported observing several signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, poor coordination and a strong odor of alcohol.

Thomas' encounter with police

Thomas told the trooper she had left a casino in Gary and was heading home to Chicago.

Investigators determined she had traveled 36 miles in the wrong direction, according to state police.

Police said Thomas was unable to safely complete standardized field sobriety tests and later refused chemical testing under Indiana's implied consent law.

State police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, and a sample was collected at a local hospital.

During her arrest, Thomas allegedly made repeated inappropriate sexual comments and physical advances toward the trooper, including attempting to kiss him as he secured her with a seat belt, according to state police.

Charges filed

What's next:

Thomas was taken to the Jasper County Jail and faces the following charges:

Battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor

Details on Thomas' next court appearance haven't been released.