North Central College student from Naperville killed in mass shooting

The Brief The student who lost her life in the Bloomington Mass Shooting Sunday was identified as a student and cheerleader at North Central College. 19-year-old Giana Dettloff was identified as the deceased victim in the shooting. No arrests have been made yet in connection to the party shooting.



The teenager who was killed in a mass shooting Sunday near Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington has been identified as 19-year-old Giana Dettloff.

Dettloff was a student at North Central College, and she also was a member of the school's cheerleading team.

Shooting victim mourned

What they're saying:

North Central College President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá sent a message out to the campus community Sunday, identifying the victim who died in the mass shooting, which injured seven others, as Dettloff.

"On behalf of the College, I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, teammates, and classmates. No words can ease the pain of her loss, but please know that we mourn with you and are here to support you. Our hearts are also with those injured in the shooting and their loved ones," said Gòkè-Paríolá in the college's statement.

Gòkè-Paríolá also encouraged members of the campus community to turn to resources on campus for counseling and support.

"As the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, please avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Giana’s family and those affected. Any information about opportunities to remember Giana will be shared in accordance with her family’s wishes," Gòkè-Paríolá said.

Bloomington party shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened during a party at a residence in the 100 block of East Division Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were handling a call several blocks away when they heard gunshots. The first officers arrived within a minute and began giving lifesaving care to the most critically injured victims.

The shooting injured seven students and killed Dettloff, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured included people affiliated with Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University and other Illinois universities, as well as people who were not affiliated with a college or university.

Police said Sunday that a woman who had been listed in critical condition is showing signs of improvement.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation by Bloomington police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

What you can do:

Illinois Wesleyan University is offering support to students affected by the shooting through its Counseling and Consultation Services. Illinois State University students can contact Student Counseling Services at 309-438-3655 or use TimelyCare.

Community members can submit digital evidence through the Bloomington Police Department’s community portal.

Anyone with information can contact Bloomington police Det. Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or Pdiaz@CityBlm.org.