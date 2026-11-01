Shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University leaves 8 shot, 1 dead, police say

The Brief Eight people were shot, 1 fatally, near Illinois Wesleyan University early Sunday morning. The victim who was killed was a 19-year-old woman, police said. Authorities added that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing public threat.



A shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, about 135 miles south of Chicago, left eight victims, including a teenager who was killed, early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of E. Division Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Police said they found multiple victims and paramedics transported them to local hospitals for treatment.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old woman, died at the scene. The McLean County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly identified her pending notification of next of kin.

One woman victim was taken to a regional trauma center and listed in critical condition. Six other victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to have been isolated and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department’s Det. Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or Pdiaz@CityBlm.org.