Robbins issues boil water order after early morning water main break

The Brief A 12-inch water main broke early Tuesday near 135th Street in Robbins and led to an emergency water system shutdown. The Village planned a temporary water service restoration from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., but warned that water pressure and availability could vary. Robbins residents served by the affected system must boil water for drinking, cooking, food preparation and brushing teeth.



A water main break in Chicago's south suburbs early Tuesday prompted an emergency water shutdown and a boil water order for customers served by the affected system.

Robbins water main break

What we know:

The Village of Robbins said a 12-inch water main broke in the 13500 block of 135th Street, between Spalding and Sawyer avenues. The break caused water levels in the village’s elevated tank and ground reservoir to drop quickly, leading officials to shut down the system at 1:45 a.m.

The village planned to temporarily restore water service from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. so residents could handle essential morning activities. Officials cautioned that water pressure and availability could not be guaranteed during that window and urged residents to limit water use.

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Robbins boil water order

The mandatory order took effect immediately because of the service interruption and loss of system pressure. Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute — and then let it cool — before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, brushing teeth or other activities involving consumption. Bottled water can also be used.

The order will remain in effect during repairs and for at least 24 hours after they are completed, pending water quality testing and official clearance. Temporary service restoration does not mean the water is safe to drink without boiling.

What's next:

Repair crews were scheduled to begin work after the temporary service window, at about 7:30 a.m. The village said repairs could be completed around noon if there were no complications, but warned that additional service interruptions may occur.

The right eastbound lane of 135th Street between Turner and Kedzie avenues was also expected to close during the work. Drivers were urged to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.