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Maps: How Illinois counties voted in 2026 election

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
2026 Elections
Published November 4, 2026 9:46 AM CST
Published November 4, 2026 9:46 AM CST
Governor JB Pritzker speaks after winning re-election
Governor JB Pritzker speaks after winning re-election

Governor JB Pritzker speaks after winning re-election

After winning his third re-election as Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker gives speech sharing why he loves Illinois and all the things that make Illinois great.

CHICAGO - Illinoisans had their voices heard at the polls on Election Day.

Gov. JB Pritzker secured a third term, defeating Republican challenger Darren Bailey, while Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton won the race to succeed outgoing Sen. Dick Durbin.

Tap the map below to explore county-by-county voting results across Illinois.

How Illinois counties voted in 2026

Full election results

The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press’ election results.

2026 ElectionsIllinoisNews