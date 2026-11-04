Maps: How Illinois counties voted in 2026 election
CHICAGO - Illinoisans had their voices heard at the polls on Election Day.
Gov. JB Pritzker secured a third term, defeating Republican challenger Darren Bailey, while Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton won the race to succeed outgoing Sen. Dick Durbin.
Tap the map below to explore county-by-county voting results across Illinois.
How Illinois counties voted in 2026
Full election results
The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press’ election results.