Joliet man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Chicago woman at Hammond Walmart
HAMMOND, Ind. - A Chicago woman was killed at a northwest Indiana Walmart on Monday, and a Joliet man has been charged with murder.
Hammond Walmart murder charge
What we know:
The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Dakota Norwood, of Chicago. Hammond police said Norwood was working at the Walmart on 5th Avenue when a conversation with the suspect escalated into a physical altercation.
The suspect allegedly retrieved a firearm and shot Norwood multiple times. She died from her injuries.
Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dorian Kevon Robertson, of Joliet. He was charged with murder and taken to the Lake County Jail.
Dorian Kevon Robertson | HPD
Police said Norwood and Robertson knew each other and had been in a relationship. The exact nature and length of the relationship are under investigation.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear why Robertson allegedly shot Norwood.
The backstory:
Police were called to the store at about 9:09 a.m. Monday after an off-duty Hammond officer working security reported a shooting and said a suspect was in custody.
The coroner’s office said Norwood died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide. A forensic autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the Lake County Forensic Science Center in Crown Point.
What they're saying:
"The Hammond Police Department extends its condolences to Dakota Norwood’s family, friends, and coworkers," the department said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Hammond Police Department and Lake County Coroner’s Office.