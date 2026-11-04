Joliet man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Chicago woman at Hammond Walmart

The Brief Dakota Norwood, 21, of Chicago, was shot and killed at a Hammond Walmart on Monday. Police said Norwood and the suspect knew each other and had been in a relationship. Dorian Kevon Robertson, 22, of Joliet, was charged with murder and taken to the Lake County Jail.



A Chicago woman was killed at a northwest Indiana Walmart on Monday, and a Joliet man has been charged with murder.

Hammond Walmart murder charge

What we know:

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Dakota Norwood, of Chicago. Hammond police said Norwood was working at the Walmart on 5th Avenue when a conversation with the suspect escalated into a physical altercation.

The suspect allegedly retrieved a firearm and shot Norwood multiple times. She died from her injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dorian Kevon Robertson, of Joliet. He was charged with murder and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Dorian Kevon Robertson | HPD

Police said Norwood and Robertson knew each other and had been in a relationship. The exact nature and length of the relationship are under investigation.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Robertson allegedly shot Norwood.

The backstory:

Police were called to the store at about 9:09 a.m. Monday after an off-duty Hammond officer working security reported a shooting and said a suspect was in custody.

The coroner’s office said Norwood died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide. A forensic autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the Lake County Forensic Science Center in Crown Point.

What they're saying:

"The Hammond Police Department extends its condolences to Dakota Norwood’s family, friends, and coworkers," the department said in a statement.