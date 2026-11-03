Chicago woman identified as victim in Hammond Walmart shooting

The Brief Dakota Norwood, 21, of Chicago, was identified as the woman fatally shot at a Walmart in Hammond, Indiana, on Monday. Police said a male suspect shot the Walmart employee multiple times after an encounter turned physical. An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined Norwood died from multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.



A 21-year-old Chicago woman who was fatally shot at a Walmart in northwest Indiana on Monday has been identified.

Chicago woman identified as shooting victim

What we know:

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, Dakota Norwood, of Chicago, died after being shot multiple times at a Walmart in Hammond. The coroner's office said it was notified of the shooting around 9:35 a.m. Monday and dispatched a medicolegal death investigation team to the store.

Norwood was identified by the Hammond Police Department, and a deputy coroner certified her time of death at 10:27 a.m.

A forensic autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the Lake County Forensic Science Center in Crown Point, Indiana.

The preliminary cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

What happened at the Hammond Walmart?

The backstory:

According to Hammond police, officers responded to the Walmart around 9:09 a.m. Monday after an off-duty Hammond officer working store security reported a shooting.

Police said a male suspect was speaking with a female employee when the encounter turned physical. The suspect reportedly retrieved a gun and shot the employee multiple times, according to investigators.

Norwood died from her injuries, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

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Investigation continues

What's next:

The Hammond Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Authorities have not released additional details about the suspect or announced what charges, if any, have been filed.