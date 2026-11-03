Chicago ballot question results: Live updates

The Brief Chicago voters weighed in on three advisory ballot questions about gunshot detection technology, a permanent outdoor festival space and seeking compensation from the federal government. Chicago Public Schools district voters also considered proposals to increase school funding through a millionaire surcharge and other fees. Cook County voters were asked whether to impose a 3% income tax surcharge on millionaires.



Voters in the city of Chicago were asked for their input on several advisory referenda on their 2026 election ballots.

The referenda are essentially meant to gauge public opinion, rather than directly affect public policy.

Chicago ballot question results

The questions for Chicago voters were:

"Should the City of Chicago restart the use of gunshot detection technology that informs first responders when gunshots are detected?" "Should Chicago develop a permanent festival and outdoor event space for large-scale events?" "Shall the City of Chicago pursue all lawful means to recover financial compensation from the federal government for the costs and economic harm caused by the Donald Trump administration's violent, militarized ICE operations, including the Midway Blitz operation led by Greg Bovino, to recover lost tax revenue, public safety response costs, and services provided to residents and families affected by those operations?"

Voters in the Chicago Public Schools district were also asked two advisory referenda:

"Shall Illinois use revenue from a surcharge on millionaires to increase funding to public schools?" "Should the City of Chicago require owners of long-term vacant or undeveloped commercial or investment properties to pay an additional annual charge that would support Chicago Public Schools?"

Voters in Cook County were also be asked to weigh in on the so-called "Millionaire's Tax":

"Shall Illinois adopt the Millionaire Amendment for Property Tax Relief and Education, which would enact a 3% income tax surcharge only on millionaires and use 50% of this new revenue to provide property tax relief for residential and commercial taxpayers and 50% to improve state funding for public education?"