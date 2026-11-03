Live election results: Illinois State House

The Brief Illinois voters will decide all 118 state House seats on Nov. 3, with Democrats defending their 78-40 supermajority. Contested races, especially in the Chicago suburbs, could affect the balance of power in Springfield. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.



Illinois voters will decide all 118 seats in the state House of Representatives on Nov. 3, as candidates compete for the chance to shape state policy in Springfield.

Democrats currently hold a supermajority in the chamber, with 78 seats to Republicans’ 40, and many candidates are running unopposed.

Still, several contested races are drawing attention, particularly in the Chicago suburbs, where Republicans hope to make gains and Democrats are looking to strengthen their majority.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois State House Results

Illinois Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois election results 2026.