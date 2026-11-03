Live election results: Illinois county offices

Federal and statewide elections are not the only races on the ballot today.

Chicago-area counties will also decide important races for assessors, sheriffs, treasurers and more local offices.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois County Election Results

County Board President

County Assessors

County Clerks

County Sheriffs

County Treasurers

Water Reclamation Commissioner