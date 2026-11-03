Live election results: Illinois county offices
CHICAGO - Federal and statewide elections are not the only races on the ballot today.
Chicago-area counties will also decide important races for assessors, sheriffs, treasurers and more local offices.
Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.
2026 Illinois County Election Results
County Board President
County Assessors
County Clerks
County Sheriffs
County Treasurers
Water Reclamation Commissioner
The Source: Information in this report came from Fox Chicago election coverage and live voting results tabulated by The Associated Press.