Live election results: Illinois State Senate

The Brief Illinois voters will decide dozens of state Senate races on Nov. 3, with Democrats defending their majority. Contested races across the state could shift the balance of power in Springfield. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.



Illinois voters will decide dozens of state Senate races on Nov. 3 as candidates compete for seats in the 59-member Illinois General Assembly chamber. Democrats currently hold a majority, and while many candidates are running unopposed, several contested races could reshape the balance of power in Springfield.

The races include contests between incumbents and challengers, as well as open seats where senators are not seeking reelection. Competitive matchups across the state include races in suburban Chicago and downstate Illinois, with candidates debating priorities that affect state policy and residents’ daily lives.

Follow the live results below for vote totals and updates as returns come in from across Illinois.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois State Senate Results

Illinois Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois election results 2026.