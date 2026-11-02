How to watch Illinois election coverage on FOX 32

The Brief FOX Chicago will have live coverage of the 2026 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Coverage will begin at 6 p.m. You can watch coverage of the 2026 Midterm Election on FOX Chicago, and streaming online on the FOX LOCAL app and YouTube.



FOX Chicago will bring you live coverage of Election Day across Illinois, including live results and expert analysis when polls close.

Read the voter guide to see what's on your ballot, find your polling place and get previews of the biggest races.

Coverage will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 on FOX Chicago and streaming on FOX LOCAL and YouTube.

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.

How to watch FOX Chicago on FOX LOCAL

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FOX Chicago is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.



With FOX LOCAL, you can watch Fox Chicago locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app.