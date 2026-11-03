Juliana Stratton elected Illinois’ next US Senator, AP projects

The Brief Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton defeated Don Tracy to become the next U.S. senator from Illinois, according to The Associated Press. She will succeed U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who is retiring after serving more than 40 years in Congress. Stratton has served as the lieutenant governor since 2019 and Tracy previously was the Illinois GOP chair.



Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is projected to become the next U.S. senator from Illinois, according to the Associated Press, beating Republican Don Tracy for the right to succeed longtime Sen. Dick Durbin.

The backstory:

Stratton has served as the state’s second-highest executive officer since being elected alongside Gov. JB Pritzker in 2018 and then reelected in 2022. She won a contentious Democratic primary back in March against two sitting Chicago-area members of Congress.

Stratton, a Chicago native who also served a term in the Illinois House of Representatives, has taken staunchly progressive policy positions during the campaign, like advocating for a $25 national minimum wage, abolishing ICE and implementing a "Medicare for All" health insurance system.

Tracy, an attorney in Springfield who has served as chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, tried to paint Stratton as pushing for "extreme" policies while also not embracing some of President Trump’s policies.

Still, Illinois has not elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 2010, a wave year for the GOP in the first midterm election after President Barack Obama took office.

This year, the outcome of this election has not been in much doubt. Stratton has been expected to cruise to victory in a year that Democrats are projected to win back at least one chamber of Congress amid Trump’s sinking approval ratings.

Democrats are in legitimate contention to flip the Senate, although a Stratton victory would be a hold.

Durbin, 81, first won election to the Senate in 1996, during the Clinton administration. He was among multiple older Democratic members of Congress from Illinois who decided not to run for reelection this year, including Reps. Danny Davis and Jan Schakowsky.

What they're saying:

Following Stratton’s victory, Juliana for Illinois campaign spokesperson Allison Janowski released the following statement:

"Tonight, Illinoisans sent a resounding message: Juliana Stratton is the fighter Illinois needs in the United States Senate. Illinoisans deserve bold leadership that will stand up to Donald Trump and put people over special interests, and that’s exactly who she has proved herself to be. Juliana is grateful to every voter who made their voice heard in this election, and she is ready to get to work in Washington on Day One to lower costs, protect our rights, and deliver for working families."

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