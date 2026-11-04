Illinois 2026 election: Our top takeaways from election night

The Brief Democrats, as predicted, had a big night nationally, and continued their dominance in Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker won a rare third term while Juliana Stratton will be only the state's second-ever Black, female U.S. senator. Jessica Biggs claimed victory in a closely-watched race to lead a fully-elected Chicago Board of Education.



Tuesday night’s election results represented a blue wave for Democrats that polls had been predicting for months.

Despite the seismic shift in Washington and across the country, the big races in Illinois didn’t really produce any surprises.

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Still, there were several important results to take note of. Here are our major takeaways from election night, and what’s next.

What’s next for JB Pritzker?

Gov. JB Pritzker accomplished what hasn’t been seen in Illinois in about 40 years: a third term in the governor’s mansion.

While that result was never really in doubt, it’s what comes next that will likely be of most national interest.

Pritzker has essentially dodged questions of whether he’ll seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2028.

There is still a bit of his current term to finish out, with a potentially key veto session coming up this month in Springfield. A potential deal to keep the Chicago Bears playing their home games in the state is reportedly also in the works.

That said, most of the major candidates for president are typically expected to at least announce their intentions to run in the first half of the year before an election, meaning the first half of 2027 will likely see a lot of activity.

Will Pritzker make his announcement then? We’ll see. While he hasn’t polled particularly highly in way-too-early polling, he could be a serious contender due to his wealth, pegged at about $4 billion, long record of progressive accomplishments, and ability to lock horns with President Trump.

But the 2028 field is also expected to be deep, at least on the Democratic side.

Biggs wins big over Dominguez, CTU

Jessica Biggs, the former CPS principal, will be the next president of the Chicago Board of Education, leading a body that is fully elected for the first time in its history.

She defeated Hilario Dominguez, the candidate backed by the influential Chicago Teachers Union, and attorney Victor Henderson.

While the results of the race were historic regardless, Biggs’ victory was also a notable result because of the factionalism and big money spent in the race for president.

By political commentator Frank Calabrese’s count, about $7 million was spent in the presidential race, a bit portion of which, about $3.5 million, was spent against Dominguez.

The race could also have been seen as a potentially key proxy battle setting up the pivotal 2027 mayoral race in which the powerful unions, the CTU and SEIU, have split on which candidates they support. Incumbent Mayor Brandon Johnson, a former CTU organizer, said he was supportive of Dominguez. SEIU endorsed against Johnson, backing Alexi Giannoulias, who also won another term as Illinois’ Secretary of State on Tuesday.

Still, the Chicago School Board has a formidable challenge ahead of them, trying to stabilize CPS’ finances as declining enrollment and limited help from Springfield continue to pose difficulties.

While even a conversation about closing significantly under-enrolled schools is seen as necessary, CTU-aligned candidates have vociferously argued against closures. It’s a significant battle that could directly impact thousands of Chicago children and families.

Controversy no sweat for Patty Garcia

Patty Garcia cruised to victory on Tuesday night in the 4th Congressional District to succeed her former boss, U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, despite the criticism over his essentially handing her his seat.

Garcia, no relation to the outgoing congressman, was well ahead with more than two-thirds of the vote, beating out three other opponents, per AP results late Tuesday.

That’s despite Chuy Garcia’s last-minute decision to end his bid for reelection, leaving Patty Garcia the only other Democrat to file to run. That political maneuver was heavily criticized, including by one of Rep. Garcia’s fellow Democrats in Congress.

That also led to multiple independent candidates, including a sitting Chicago alderman, attempting to get on the ballot, although challenges left only one hopeful, Lyons Mayor Chris Getty, remaining.

Still, in a year that was good for Democrats in a solidly blue district, Patty Garcia’s victory was hardly in doubt.

But remember that U.S. House members are up every two years, so it shouldn’t be a surprise for a true challenge in 2028. At least for now, the constituents of the 4th District will still have a Rep. Garcia voting on their behalf in Washington.

Blue wave reaches Indiana

One of the early major victories for Democrats came in Indiana with J.D. Ford's win in the 5th Congressional District, defeating Republican Victoria Spartz.

That's a flip in a seat that the GOP has held since 1993, when Bill Clinton was president, according to the Indiana Democratic Party. The district includes many wealthy areas and counties north of Indianapolis.

In a statement, the party said:

"Congratulations to J.D. Ford on a hard-fought win. We are so proud of him. When J.D. entered this race, the pundits thought this seat was unwinnable. It has been 30 years since a Democrat held the 5th district. Public trust in established government is at an all time low, and this race reflects that. Hoosiers are tired of corruption, tired of wars, tired of paying more for groceries, housing, and health care. They are tired of Victoria Spartz. J.D. Ford is a real change. J.D. is tenacious. He is an everyday Hoosier, and that’s why he connected with voters in this race. I know he will fight to make life more affordable for working families. Indiana Democrats were proud to organize alongside J.D.’s team, and we’re ready to help him deliver the change Hoosiers voted for."