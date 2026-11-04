Illinois Election Results: Pritzker, Stratton and Dems among big winners

The Brief JB Pritzker won a third term as Illinois governor, defeating Republican challenger Darren Bailey. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton won the U.S. Senate race against Republican Don Tracy, succeeding longtime Sen. Dick Durbin. The results page includes vote totals for major federal and state races, including U.S. House, attorney general and the Illinois General Assembly.



Election results are in and the dust has temporarily settled around the future of Illinois politics.

JB Pritzker clinched his third term as the governor of Illinois, winning a rematch against Republican challenger Darren Bailey.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has become the next U.S. senator from Illinois, beating Republican Don Tracy for the right to succeed longtime Sen. Dick Durbin.

Take a look below to see results in some of the state's biggest races.

Illinois Election Results

Federal Races

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

State Races

Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Comptroller

Treasurer

Illinois Senate

Illinois House