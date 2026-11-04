Illinois Election Results: Pritzker, Stratton and Dems among big winners
CHICAGO - Election results are in and the dust has temporarily settled around the future of Illinois politics.
JB Pritzker clinched his third term as the governor of Illinois, winning a rematch against Republican challenger Darren Bailey.
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has become the next U.S. senator from Illinois, beating Republican Don Tracy for the right to succeed longtime Sen. Dick Durbin.
Take a look below to see results in some of the state's biggest races.
Illinois Election Results
Federal Races
State Races
The Source: The information in this report came from live voting totals, previous Fox Chicago news coverage and The Associated Press.