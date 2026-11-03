Live Illinois Election Results 2026

The Brief Votes are being counted in the 2026 midterm elections. Illinois has several high-ranking offices open. Below is a breakdown of voting totals in statewide and local races.



Voters across the Chicago area and state are casting their ballots for various offices at the local, state, and federal levels for Tuesday's election.

Stay with Fox Chicago throughout the day for live results, analysis, and the latest updates on the 2026 Illinois election.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois Election Results

To jump to a specific race, click on the links here (FOX Local Mobile users, please scroll down for results:

Federal Races

U.S. Senate | U.S. House

State Races

Governor | Attorney General | Secretary of State | Comptroller | Treasurer | Illinois Senate | Illinois House

Federal Races

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

State Races

Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Comptroller

Treasurer

Illinois Senate

Illinois House