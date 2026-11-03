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Live Illinois Election Results 2026

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 5:00 PM CST
Published November 3, 2026 5:00 PM CST

The Brief

    • Votes are being counted in the 2026 midterm elections.
    • Illinois has several high-ranking offices open.
    • Below is a breakdown of voting totals in statewide and local races.

CHICAGO - Voters across the Chicago area and state are casting their ballots for various offices at the local, state, and federal levels for Tuesday's election.

Stay with Fox Chicago throughout the day for live results, analysis, and the latest updates on the 2026 Illinois election.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois Election Results

To jump to a specific race, click on the links here (FOX Local Mobile users, please scroll down for results:

Federal Races
U.S. Senate | U.S. House

State Races
Governor | Attorney General | Secretary of State | Comptroller | Treasurer | Illinois Senate | Illinois House

Federal Races

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

State Races

Governor 

Attorney General 

Secretary of State

Comptroller

Treasurer

 

Illinois Senate

Illinois House

The Source: Information in this report came from Fox Chicago election coverage and live voting results tabulated by The Associated Press.

2026 ElectionsIllinoisNewsIllinois Politics