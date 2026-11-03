Live Illinois Election Results 2026
CHICAGO - Voters across the Chicago area and state are casting their ballots for various offices at the local, state, and federal levels for Tuesday's election.
Stay with Fox Chicago throughout the day for live results, analysis, and the latest updates on the 2026 Illinois election.
Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.
2026 Illinois Election Results
To jump to a specific race, click on the links here (FOX Local Mobile users, please scroll down for results:
Federal Races
U.S. Senate | U.S. House
State Races
Governor | Attorney General | Secretary of State | Comptroller | Treasurer | Illinois Senate | Illinois House
Federal Races
State Races
The Source: Information in this report came from Fox Chicago election coverage and live voting results tabulated by The Associated Press.