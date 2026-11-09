Construction flagger critically injured in crash near Palos Park

The Brief A 34-year-old construction flagger was critically injured in a crash on Archer Avenue near Parker Road Monday morning. The driver involved in the crash was also transported to a local hospital. Illinois State Police are conducting a crash reconstruction as Palos Park police investigate.



A 34-year-old construction flagger was critically injured in a crash Monday morning on Archer Avenue near Parker Road, according to the Palos Park Police Department.

What happened

What we know:

The Palos Park Police Department is investigating a crash involving a construction flagger that occurred on Archer Avenue near Parker Road shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

The construction flagger, a 34-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital. Police did not provide information about the driver's condition.

Investigation underway

Dig deeper:

Illinois State Police are conducting a crash reconstruction.

The Palos Park Police Department thanked Illinois State Police, the Lemont Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff's Police for their assistance.

Police said they anticipated the roadway would reopen shortly.

Additional details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.