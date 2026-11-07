2 men shot on sidewalk on Chicago's North Side, police say

article

The Brief Two men were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 6. Police said the victims, ages 18 and 31, were struck by gunfire while standing on a sidewalk. The unidentified suspect fled the scene.



A Friday night shooting on Chicago's North Side left two men injured, police said.

Sidewalk shooting in Rogers Park

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrace around 8:41 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Two men, ages 18 and 31, were standing on the sidewalk when the suspect emerged from a passageway and began shooting at them, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the 18-year-old was shot in the shin, and the 31-year-old was shot in the groin. First responders transported the victims to a hospital. Both are in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect, who fled the scene after the shooting. It's unclear whether the suspect knew the victims.