Family accuses former Gary councilman of involvement in wife's death

The Brief Nicole Mabon-Brewer was found shot to death inside her Gary home on September 3, 2025. Her death remains classified as undetermined. Her daughter and father say Nicole warned them that her husband, Ron Brewer, could be responsible if anything happened to her. No criminal charges have been filed against Brewer in connection with her death. Indiana State Police say their investigation has been submitted to a special prosecutor for review as Brewer seeks a return to Gary City Council.



The family of a Gary woman found shot to death inside her home last year is accusing her husband of having a possible role in her death and demanding answers as he seeks a return to public office.

Gary woman's death raises questions

The backstory:

Nicole Mabon-Brewer, 47, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside her home on Sept. 3, 2025. Her death remains classified as undetermined, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection with her death.

Her daughter, Kayla Green, and father, George Mabon, told FOX Chicago that Nicole had warned them years earlier that if anything happened to her, they should look to her husband, former Gary City Councilman Ron Brewer.

Green said her mother told several people that Brewer had threatened to kill her and make her death appear to be a suicide.

"My mom came to them and said that Ron said he would kill her, cover up and make it seem like she did herself and he would get away with it because of his connections," Green said. "She later confirmed it with me."

Green said she believes her mother’s death deserves a closer look. She also described Brewer as having a temper, saying she witnessed it while growing up.

"Ron has a temper. I’ve witnessed it a lot since I was younger. He’s been in my life since I was a toddler," she said.

The family said Nicole and Brewer had been together for more than 20 years, but their marriage had deteriorated. They said Nicole was planning to leave the marriage just weeks before her death.

Green also suggested tensions may have escalated after her mother learned information about Brewer’s private life.

Mabon said his daughter made similar warnings to him.

"She said if anything happens to me, Ron did it," he said. "She said he keeps making accusations about. I can kill you and I can get away with it."

Brewer, a former Gary councilman and council president, lost his seat in May. He is now seeking an appointment to fill a vacant position on the City Council.

Dig deeper:

Brewer has previously faced criminal allegations. In 2019, he pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, confining and intimidating a 14-year-old boy he believed was involved in stealing his vehicle.

Police alleged Brewer tracked down the stolen vehicle in East Chicago, fired a gun at the teenagers inside and took the 14-year-old to Gary against his will.

Court records show the charges were later dropped after Brewer completed a six-month diversion program.

The family also questioned whether Brewer’s alleged connections to the Gary Police Department affected how Nicole’s death was handled. They said they did not feel comfortable bringing their concerns to the department.

What's next:

FOX Chicago contacted the Gary Police Department by phone and email but did not receive a response.

Indiana State Police told FOX Chicago their investigation into Nicole’s death has been completed and submitted to the special prosecutor assigned to the case. The prosecutor is reviewing the investigation.

FOX Chicago repeatedly contacted Brewer and Gary City Council for comment but did not receive a response.

Nicole’s family is urging anyone with information about her death to come forward.