Pritzker outlines third-term priorities following historic election win
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has kept the moving trucks away from the Governor's Mansion, becoming the first Illinois governor since Jim Thompson in 1982 to secure a third term.
Pritzker outlines agenda
What we know:
After delivering a victory speech Tuesday centered on hope, the Democrat unveiled a package of 200 policy proposals for congressional Democrats to implement as soon as they are sworn in, following an election that saw Democrats seize control of both chambers of Congress.
2028, Bears stadium and more
What's next:
In an exclusive interview with FOX Chicago political reporter Brandon Pope, Pritzker reflects on nearly a decade in office and discusses his roadmap for national Democrats, his support for candidates in Texas and Georgia, the 2028 presidential election, the latest on the Bears stadium saga and the future of Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX Chicago political reporter Brandon Pope's exclusive interview with Gov. JB Pritzker and FOX Chicago election coverage.