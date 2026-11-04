Pritzker outlines third-term priorities following historic election win

The Brief Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker secured a historic third term Tuesday, becoming the first governor since Jim Thompson to accomplish the feat. Pritzker unveiled 200 policy proposals for congressional Democrats following the party's election victories. In an exclusive FOX Chicago interview, Pritzker discusses his priorities, national politics, the Bears stadium saga and 2028.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has kept the moving trucks away from the Governor's Mansion, becoming the first Illinois governor since Jim Thompson in 1982 to secure a third term.

Pritzker outlines agenda

What we know:

After delivering a victory speech Tuesday centered on hope, the Democrat unveiled a package of 200 policy proposals for congressional Democrats to implement as soon as they are sworn in, following an election that saw Democrats seize control of both chambers of Congress.

2028, Bears stadium and more

What's next:

In an exclusive interview with FOX Chicago political reporter Brandon Pope, Pritzker reflects on nearly a decade in office and discusses his roadmap for national Democrats, his support for candidates in Texas and Georgia, the 2028 presidential election, the latest on the Bears stadium saga and the future of Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch.

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