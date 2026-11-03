Illinois Statewide Election Results 2026

The Brief Illinois voters are choosing candidates for five statewide offices: governor, attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller and treasurer. Democrats are widely expected to retain control of the four offices other than governor, with the comptroller’s race open because Susana Mendoza is not seeking reelection. The other races feature incumbents Kwame Raoul, Alexi Giannoulias and Michael Frerichs facing Republican challengers.



Besides the governor, voters in Illinois will cast their ballots for multiple statewide elected officials who manage agencies vital to the everyday lives of residents.

The other four statewide offices include Attorney General, Secretary of State, Comptroller, and Treasurer. They are all widely expected to remain in Democratic control.

2026 Illinois Statewide Offices Results

Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Comptroller

Treasurer

Illinois Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois election results 2026.

About the Illinois statewide races

Of the four non-gubernatorial statewide offices on the ballot, only one features an open race.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced last year she would not seek another term in office. She's served in that office since 2016.

Illinois’ Comptroller is the "chief fiscal control officer" of the state and is in charge of maintaining the state’s accounts and making payments into and out of state funds. The office is also a resource for information on the state’s bills, debts and what state employees earn.

Here is a rundown of the other statewide offices:

The Attorney General is the state’s chief legal officer who acts as a litigator on behalf of the state, investigates alleged fraud, discrimination, crimes, and other misconduct, enforces transparency in government, and a variety of other services. Kwame Raoul is the incumbent attorney general and has held the office since 2019. The Republican candidate is Bob Fioretti, an attorney from Chicago.

The Secretary of State oversees the agency that issues driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and the state’s organ donor registry. Alexi Giannoulias is running for a second term in office after serving since 2023. He is running against Republican Diane M. Harris.

The Treasurer acts as the state’s chief investment and banking officer. The treasurer invests money on behalf of the state and local units of government, managing about $60 billion, according to the office website. Michael Frerichs has served as treasurer since 2015 and is seeking a fourth term in office. He is running against GOP candidate Max Solomon.