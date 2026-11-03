Who’s the lucky winner? $1.35M Lucky Lotto ticket sold in Carpentersville

The Brief A Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Carpentersville won a $1.35 million jackpot, the game’s largest of the year. The winning ticket, sold at Trio, 695 Barrington Ave., matched all five numbers: 6-12-17-31-43. The winner has one year to claim the prize, while Trio will receive a $13,500 selling bonus.



Check those tickets! A Lucky Day Lotto player in Carpentersville won a $1.35 million jackpot Monday night.

Lucky Day Lotto win

The backstory:

The winning ticket matched all five numbers — 6-12-17-31-43 — in Monday evening’s drawing, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

The $1.35 million prize is the game’s largest jackpot of the year.

The winning ticket was purchased at Trio, 695 Barrington Ave. in Carpentersville. The convenience store will receive a $13,500 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Lottery officials said the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their winnings.

By the numbers:

So far this year, six Lucky Day Lotto players have won prizes of $1 million or more, according to lottery officials.

More than 9.7 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold statewide this year, with players claiming nearly $58 million in prizes.

Lucky Day Lotto drawings are held twice daily at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Jackpots start at $100,000.

Tickets can be purchased at participating retailers, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.