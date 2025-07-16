Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza says she won't seek re-election

The Brief Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced she won’t seek re-election in 2026 and called for stronger leadership in Chicago. She left open the possibility of another run for mayor, criticizing the last two administrations as "very unsuccessful." Mendoza, who has served as comptroller since 2016, said she plans to finish her term before deciding her next political move.



Mendoza, 53, made the announcement Wednesday at Los Comales restaurant in Little Village. Mendoza has served as state comptroller since 2016.

"I know I leave the comptroller's office in our state in a much, much better spot and I'm definitely not done serving moving forward," Mendoza said.

What they're saying:

Mendoza thanked her supporters and said she plans to finish her term before deciding the next step in her political career.

"I'm going to figure out what the right move is for our family, for our city, and for our state. [I will] find out where I'm needed most, what's that next biggest challenge that I need to take on, because no challenge is too big as far as I'm concerned. When I decide what that is, then you better believe I'll be all in because I'll be the best person for the job," Mendoza said.

Mendoza made a previous run for mayor in 2019 when she was eliminated in the first round of voting. She went on to endorse Lori Lightfoot, who was eventually elected mayor.

Mendoza did not rule out another run for mayor. She cast shade on the tenures of Lightfoot and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"Chicago is in need of competency, of someone who understands the needs of the city, who understands how important the role of the city is in the good functioning of the whole state, and I think we've had two very unsuccessful mayors in a row. Chicagoans deserve better. They deserve a lot better," Mendoza said.

Mendoza began her career in politics as a state representative from 2000 to 2011. She then served as the first woman elected as the City Clerk of Chicago until 2016, prior to taking office as state comptroller.