Chicago-area man tried to kidnap special needs worker from Jewel, prosecutors say

The Brief A Bensenville man tried to kidnap a worker at a Jewel with special needs, prosecutors said. Ismael Andrade Pino was charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated battery, and unlawful restraint. Another worker called police, and the suspect was arrested and charged.



A suburban man was charged with allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman with special needs who was working at a Jewel in Bensenville.

What we know:

Ismael Andrade Pino, 53, was charged with attempted kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, and two counts of unlawful restraint, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ismael Andrade Pino (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, the 21-year-old victim was working at the grocery store collecting shopping carts from the parking lot when Andrade Pino approached her.

He allegedly told the victim to get into his car, but she said no, prosecutors said. The suspect then blocked the victim’s path, grabbed her by the neck and told her to get into his car.

Andrade Pino then allegedly released her but stayed by her and grabbed her a second time, and released her again when another person was coming from the store.

The next morning, the suspect returned to the Jewel at approximately 9 a.m., where a staff member saw him and contacted police. Officers responded to the scene and took him into custody.

"The charges against Mr. Andrade Pino are disturbing," said Robert Berlin, the DuPage County State’s Attorney, in a statement. "I commend the victim in this case for having the courage to refuse Mr. Andrade Pino’s orders and for alerting the proper authorities."

What's next:

A judge ordered that Andrade Pino remain in jail as he awaits trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20.