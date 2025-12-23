Video shows Aurora police arresting Grinch at Fox Valley Mall

The Brief Aurora police released body camera video showing an officer arresting the Grinch at Fox Valley Mall. The incident happened Dec. 17 after a shopper reported the Grinch taking presents from Santa’s tree. Police say no one was hurt and Christmas celebrations were not disrupted.



Thanks to Aurora police, Christmas is saved!

The Aurora Police Department has released bodycam video showing an officer tackling and arresting the Grinch last week in the west suburb.

What we know:

The playful incident unfolded around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 17 inside Fox Valley Mall.

Police say Officer Braden Lentini was on routine foot patrol when a shopper named Emmet told him about the Grinch trying to take presents from Santa’s Christmas tree.

The officer confronted the Grinch, which led to a brief foot chase through the mall and the Grinch's quick and peaceful apprehension.

What they're saying:

"While this incident brought some laughs, it also showed how quickly our officers respond and how strong our community is," Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. "I’m proud of Officer Lentini and grateful to Emmet for stepping up when it mattered. Most importantly, no one was hurt, and there was no threat to public safety—or to Christmas."

What's next:

The Grinch was charged with theft, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say he is being held at the City of Aurora Detention Center while awaiting a court appearance.