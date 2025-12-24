Aurora man allegedly had child sex abuse material, police say

The Brief An Aurora man was arrested on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material. The suspect, Jose E. Delacruz, 25, was arrested after a month-long investigation.



What we know:

Jose E. Delacruz, 25, faces several felony charges, including 11 counts of dissemination of child sexual abuse material, two counts of production of child sexual abuse material, and 19 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Jose E. Delacruz (Aurora Police Department)

The suspect’s arrest came after a months-long investigation and a review of digital evidence.

Police did not release details about the materials Delacruz allegedly had due to the sensitive nature of the case and to protect the privacy of the victims.

"These cases are complex and require careful, methodical investigative work," said Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas in a statement. "The behavior involved is deeply harmful, and our investigators approach these cases with a focus on accountability and, above all, protecting victims. While these investigations often take time, they remain a priority for our department."

He is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.