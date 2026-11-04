How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Chicago Bears' primetime tour continues. After winning on Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football, the Bears will get their turn on Sunday Night Football Here's how you can watch the Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday night in Chicago.



The Chicago Bears' primetime tour continues.

After winning on Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football, the Bears will get their turn on Sunday Night Football when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's how you can watch the Bears host the Bucs this Sunday night in Chicago.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC and NFL+ (Chicago area only)

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears' return to Sunday Night Football means they get one of the biggest primetime crews in America. Mike Tirico will have the play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth will be the analyst and Melissa Stark will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: 7:20 P.M. CDT

The Bears have proven they're a contender in the NFC.

For the first time in franchise history, the Bears have beaten both Super Bowl participants from the year prior in the same season. They've done it back-to-back, too,

The Bears are 6-2, now. They have a chance to improve to 7-2 with Tampa Bay in Soldier Field this weekend. The Bucs won over the weekend, beating the Falcons without completing a forward pass. That actually happened.

If the Bears can stop the Tampa rushing attack, that makes them one dimensional. It sounds simple, but the Bears have done that before this year against Atlanta, Philadelphia and New England. That's when they can trust Jeffery Simmons, Montez Sweat and Austin Booker to finish the job.

It sounds simple, but it's a blueprint for winning games.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7

Week 4: Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 12

Week 5: Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 7

Week 6: Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23

Week 7: Chicago Bears 30, New England Patriots 24

Week 8: Chicago Bears 34, Seattle Seahawks 17

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings