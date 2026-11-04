UIC student arrested after attempted stabbing forces evacuation of Student Center East

The Brief A UIC student was arrested after an attempted stabbing involving two students at Student Center East Wednesday afternoon. The other student was not stabbed or injured, and police said the area has been secured with no threat to the campus community. The building remains closed while the investigation continues.



A University of Illinois Chicago student was arrested after an attempted stabbing Wednesday afternoon at Student Center East, officials said.

Attempted stabbing at UIC

What we know:

UIC Police are investigating the incident, which happened around 1 p.m. on the second-floor walkway between rooms 605 and 606 at 750 S. Halsted St., according to the university.

One student was arrested and is in custody. The other student was not stabbed or injured, according to the university.

UIC initially issued an alert around 1 p.m., advising people to avoid the area while police responded. The university later said the area had been secured and there was no threat to the campus community.

Student Center East was evacuated as a precaution and remains closed while the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what led up to the incident or the relationship between the two students.

What's next:

Student Center East will stay closed for the rest of the evening, with all business operations suspended, according to UIC officials.

Employees who work at the center are encouraged to contact their supervisors about work arrangements.

All other campus operations will continue as scheduled, and no classes have been canceled.

UIC officials said additional updates will be provided as they become available.