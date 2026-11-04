Man who attacked Chicago firefighter in viral video had PCP, cocaine in system: prosecutors

The Brief Lamar Andrew Brown, 32, was charged after allegedly punching a Chicago firefighter near 73rd Street and Maryland Avenue on Sunday. Police said the firefighter struck Brown with a Halligan bar after he continued approaching, knocking him unconscious. Brown was treated at a hospital, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.



A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly punching a firefighter during a viral confrontation on the South Side that ended with the man being struck with a firefighting tool.

Lamar Andrew Brown, 32, was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery and aggravated assault of a peace officer or firefighter.

Chicago firefighter attacked in viral video

The backstory:

The incident, which was captured in a viral video posted to social media, happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near 73rd Street and Maryland Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police officers and Chicago Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a person down. When they arrived, they found Brown lying in a grassy area by the sidewalk, shirtless and without shoes, pulling at the grass, according to court documents.

Responders tried to speak with Brown to evaluate his mental state. Brown allegedly told them to take off their shoes because they were stepping onto his home and property.

Lamar Andrew Brown | Cook County Sheriff's Office

He later stood up and walked into the middle of Maryland Avenue, where he began speaking incoherently and questioning why officers were there.

A firefighter at the scene suggested he be evaluated by a doctor, but Brown allegedly began focusing on the firefighter and approached him.

Police said the firefighter extended his hand to maintain distance but Brown punched him in the chest.

The firefighter retreated to his fire engine and retrieved a Halligan bar, a tool firefighters use for forcible entry. An officer then drew and activated her Taser as Brown continued acting aggressively, according to police.

Brown allegedly approached the firefighter again in a "crouched fighting stance." The officer discharged her Taser twice but failed to make contact with Brown.

The firefighter swung the Halligan bar, striking Brown in the torso and later in the head as he kept approaching. The second strike knocked Brown unconscious, according to police.

**Warning: Some may find the video below disturbing. Watch at your own discretion.** Continue reading the story below the video.

Officers took Brown into custody and prepared him for medical transport. He briefly regained consciousness and began kicking his legs, police said. Brown was placed in shackles and taken to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment and a psychiatric evaluation.

Police said Brown had to be sedated after arriving at the hospital because of his erratic behavior. Testing later showed PCP and cocaine in his system. CT scans of his head and neck came back negative.

The firefighter said the initial punch knocked the wind out of him but declined medical attention, police said.

Prior to the incident, Brown was also wanted on a warrant, according to police.

What's next:

Brown's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.