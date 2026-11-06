Chicago sixth graders make history with financial literacy program

The Brief Thirty sixth graders at Chicago's Howe School of Excellence graduated from a six-week financial literacy program focused on budgeting, saving, investing and understanding credit. The program, a partnership between The DAISIE Foundation and Old National Bank, made the students the first Chicago Public Schools class to complete the initiative. Students earned "DAISIE Bucks" for participation, while Old National Bank is providing the school community free access to more than 40 financial education lessons.



They may be too young to have credit scores, mortgages or car payments, but 30 sixth graders at Howe School of Excellence are already learning how to make smart financial decisions.

The Chicago Public Schools students recently celebrated their graduation from a six-week financial literacy program designed to teach them how to budget, save, invest and understand credit — skills that could help shape their financial futures.

For some students, walking across the stage was a nerve-racking experience. For others, it was an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments in the spotlight.

"At first I was nervous, and now I feel okay," said sixth grader Lanailah.

But beyond the excitement of graduation, Lanailah said the lessons taught her something she can use for years to come.

"I learned how to save my money on things that I need ... how to save money and how to invest in it," she said.

Investing in Chicago's next generation

The backstory:

The financial literacy initiative is a partnership between The DAISIE Foundation and Old National Bank.

The Chicago-rooted nonprofit has spent the past decade supporting women, children and families through scholarships, holiday initiatives, community outreach and connections to essential resources.

Now, the organization is helping young people build a foundation for financial independence by bringing banking professionals directly into classrooms.

Throughout the six-week program, students learned the importance of distinguishing needs from wants, managing money responsibly, building savings and understanding how investments and credit work.

They also earned "DAISIE Bucks," a form of classroom currency that rewarded participation and achievement.

The money may have been pretend, but the lessons — and prizes — were real.

During the graduation ceremony, students had opportunities to win rewards, including headphones, adding another layer of excitement to the celebration.

The 30 Howe students also made history as the first Chicago Public Schools class to complete the program.

"Very excited," said sixth grader Lavontay when asked how he felt about the celebration.

When asked why, his answer was simple: "Because I graduated from financial literacy."

Creating opportunities beyond the classroom

Why you should care:

The program is about more than teaching children how to count money. Organizers say it is about exposing students to opportunities and financial knowledge they might not otherwise encounter at such a young age.

"One of the commitments that we make to our principals is creating opportunities of exposure. Because we know that exposure is the greatest pathway to success," said Julie Hightower, executive board president of The DAISIE Foundation.

The initiative has already reached hundreds of students across Chicago and Milwaukee, introducing financial concepts that can help young people make informed decisions as they grow older.

Old National Bank is also providing the Howe School community with free access to more than 40 financial education lessons, extending the learning opportunities beyond the six-week classroom program.

A graduation worth celebrating

Local perspective:

Chicago's deputy mayor for education and youth and 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts were among the leaders who joined the students for the graduation ceremony.

FOX Chicago anchor and reporter Tia Ewing, herself a graduate of Chicago Public Schools, hosted the celebration and emphasized the importance of recognizing young people for their positive accomplishments.

"It's about time that we celebrate the good things that young people are doing," Ewing told the audience.

For Howe School of Excellence Principal Nikita Horn, the graduation reflected the school's broader mission of preparing students for success both inside and outside the classroom.

"We are launching leaders and fueling futures at the Howe School of Excellence because that's how we fly!" Horn said.

While these sixth graders may still be years away from applying for their first credit cards, purchasing homes or managing major investments, they are already developing the skills to make those decisions with greater confidence.

Thirty graduates. Six weeks of hard work. And lessons that could last a lifetime.

They may still be counting their allowance, but these young Chicago scholars are already making their futures count.