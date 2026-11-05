Lil Durk’s bid for release from federal custody gets support from Jay-Z, Kim Foxx

The Brief Chicago rapper Lil Durk is asking a federal judge to release him from custody, offering future music earnings, touring revenue and property as bond collateral. His release request has support from Jay-Z, J. Cole, former Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and the mother of a man whose death was at the center of his murder-for-hire trial. Banks was acquitted in that case but remains jailed on separate federal charges, with prosecutors opposing his release.



Chicago rapper Lil Durk is offering future music and touring earnings, along with property, as collateral in his latest effort to secure release from federal custody—with support letters from Jay-Z, J. Cole and former Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Another letter comes from Andrea Robinson, the mother of Saviay’a Robinson, known as Lul Pab, whose death was at the center of Banks’ murder-for-hire trial.

Writing on behalf of Robinson’s family, she says they do not object to bond if the court considers it appropriate.

A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday but took the request under submission without immediately ruling.

Acquitted Sept. 11, but still detained

The backstory:

The Grammy-winning Englewood native, whose legal name is Durk Banks, was acquitted on Sept. 11, 2026, of all charges tried in the federal murder-for-hire case stemming from the 2022 Los Angeles shooting that killed Robinson, the cousin of rapper Quando Rondo.

That verdict did not result in Banks’ release. He remains detained on separate charges of murder in aid of racketeering and a firearms offense. He has pleaded not guilty.

In an Oct. 27 filing, his attorneys argue the acquittal weakens the justification for keeping him in custody.

Victim’s mother does not object to bond

In her Sept. 28 letter to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, Andrea Robinson states: "We do not object to Durk Banks being granted a bond if it is deemed appropriate by the Honorable Court."

The brief letter speaks on behalf of Saviay’a Robinson’s family. It does not assess Banks’ character or declare him innocent, leaving the release decision to the judge.

Future earnings and property offered as collateral

Banks’ proposed bond package includes music royalties, publishing revenue, income from his name, image and likeness, and touring earnings.

His attorneys also offer the home where his mother lives, along with cash and property pledged by friends. They argue that fleeing would put his family’s financial future at risk.

Sony Music Entertainment is prepared to guarantee an appearance bond of up to $1 million, according to a letter from company attorney Stephanie Yu. Sony also agreed to allow Banks to pledge future earnings toward the bond in an amount determined by the court.

The proposal does not mean the bond has been approved or that Sony has already paid $1 million.

Jay-Z, J. Cole and Michael Rubin offer support

What they're saying:

Rapper and businessman Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter describes Banks as kind, respectful and disciplined. He praises Banks for creating opportunities for young artists from his community and describes his commitment to spiritual growth.

Michael Rubin, the Fanatics founder and REFORM Alliance co-founder, highlights Banks’ devotion to family, faith and charitable work. He cites Banks’ performance at a fundraiser that raised more than $20 million and his willingness to help with a clothing drive without waiting to be asked.

J. Cole, whose legal name is Jermaine Cole, describes Banks as respectful and committed to using music to reach young people. He writes that Banks pushed for their collaboration, "All My Life," to promote peace, growth and maturity.

Those three letters do not pledge bond money.

Kim Foxx cites acquittal and presumed innocence

Former Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx also urges the court to release Banks under reasonable conditions.

Her letter cites his September acquittal, nearly two years in custody awaiting that trial and the presumption of innocence on his remaining charges.

Andre Norman, founder of Academy of Hope and Second Chance University, separately offers to personally mentor Banks, maintain regular contact and help hold him accountable to court-imposed release conditions.

Family takes a cautious approach to public comments

The other side:

FOX 32 had arranged to speak with Banks’ father, Dontay Banks Sr., also known as Big Durk, following the hearing. After discussions with Banks’ team, the family opted to hold off on an interview.

A team representative explained that they wanted to give the legal team time to discuss its next steps and avoid saying anything publicly that could interfere with Banks’ chances of release.

Banks’ next trial is scheduled for Aug. 30, 2027.

Federal prosecutors oppose his release, arguing he poses a danger to witnesses and that the proposed financial guarantees do not adequately address the risk he could flee.