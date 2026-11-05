Feds: Former Chicago-area school board president steered $2.7M deal for alleged kickback

The Brief A former East Aurora School District 131 board president is accused of steering a $2.7 million air purifier purchase in exchange for a $1.3 million kickback. Federal prosecutors allege Annette Johnson arranged for the money to go to a company owned by her boyfriend, where she worked as CFO. Johnson faces three federal fraud charges, each carrying up to 20 years in prison if convicted.



The former president of the East Aurora School District 131 Board of Education is accused of steering a $2.7 million purchase of air purifiers to a vendor in exchange for a $1.3 million kickback.

Former school board president indicted

The backstory:

Annette Johnson, 63, allegedly directed the school district to purchase air purifiers from a vendor in 2021 and voted in favor of the deal while serving as board president, according to the indictment.

The district paid for the air purifiers using federal COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors said.

Unbeknownst to other school board members, Johnson and the vendor allegedly agreed that more than $1 million from the sale would go to a company owned by Johnson's boyfriend, where she worked as chief financial officer, according to federal prosecutors.

Within days of a school board vote approving payment to the vendor, the company received a $1.3 million check labeled "commission," the indictment states.

Johnson was board president at the time of the alleged scheme and remains a member of the school board.

Federal charges

Breakdown:

Johnson faces two counts of honest services mail fraud and one count of honest services wire fraud. Each charge carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

What's next:

An arraignment date in federal court in Chicago has not yet been scheduled.