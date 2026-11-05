Chicago weather: Cooler temps arrive before a beautiful weekend warmup

The Brief Chicago will see cooler temperatures today, with clouds, light rain and highs in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly dry but chilly, with temperatures struggling to reach 50. The weekend will bring sunshine and a gradual warmup, with highs reaching the low 60s early next week.



After an unusually warm stretch, cooler November-like temperatures will give way to a sunny, dry weekend and a return to the 60s early next week.

Thirty-six of the last 38 days have had at-or-above-normal temperatures. The next couple of days will feel more like November than earlier this week.

With plenty of cloud cover today there will be a few light rain showers or drizzle. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the lower 50s. Tonight will remain cloudy, breezy and seasonably cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

We will close out the work week with a mixture of clouds and sun and temperatures struggling to reach 50°. There’s a small chance of a lake-effect rain shower in Northwest Indiana.

The rest of the area should remain dry. The weekend looks lovely with highs on Saturday in the low to mid 50s then upper 50s on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures climbing into the low 60s are likely on Monday and Tuesday with a continued dry pattern likely to last forat least the rest of the week.