Rogers Park fire leaves 4 dead: 'People screaming for help'

The Brief A fire at a Rogers Park townhome early Thursday left four people dead. The fire was contained to one of four units, displacing three people and killing one pet. A neighbor said he woke up to people screaming for help as the fire unfolded.



A teenage boy and three adults died in a fire at a townhome early Thursday morning on Chicago's North Side.

Rogers Park fire

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the scene in the 7000 block of North Paulina Street. The fire was brought under control at 4:14 a.m. and contained by approximately 4:37 a.m. Officials said the flames were contained to one townhome in the four-unit building.

A man, a boy and two women were transported to area hospitals in critical condition where they later died. Chicago police said the two women were 46 and 69. The boy was 13 years old, and the man was 22.

Their identities have not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Three additional people were displaced from neighboring units. One pet was reported dead.

What they're saying:

A neighbor who recently moved into the area told FOX 32 he was awakened by people screaming for help.

"I woke up off my couch to people screaming for help," the neighbor said. "I heard 'ow' and 'help' and couldn't exactly determine what it was at first."

The neighbor also described hearing glass breaking as the fire unfolded.

Other residents gathered outside as they tried to learn more about the people taken to the hospital and figure out their next steps. One neighbor said the residents of the affected townhome had recently celebrated Halloween together.